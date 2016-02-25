Metallica Perform to Massive Moscow Crowd in 1991

This one comes to us via a post over at kottke.org. It's a clip of Metallica performing "Enter Sandman" in Moscow, Russia, in 1991.

Besides the impressive performance, the clip stands out because of the massive sea of people that turned out to watch the band.

The original post, which you can check out here, draws a comparison between the crowds that turned out for a Moscow food line, the opening of a new Shake Shack in the city, the opening of the Soviet Union's first McDonald's in 1990—and, of course, Metallica's historic 1991 appearance.

The September 28 show at Tushino Airfield "unofficially" drew 1.6 million people, although more realistic estimates say it was closer to 150,000 to 500,000. You decide!