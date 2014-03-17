Video: Metallica Perform New Song, "The Lords of Summer," in Bogotá, Colombia

Metallica performed a new song, the eight-minute-long "The Lords of Summer," in Bogotá, Colombia, Sunday night.

It represents the band's first new original song since the tracks found on their 2012 EP, Beyond Magnetic.

"We promised our fans we'd play a new song, and we've been writing and creating away, and we're going to throw something at them on Sunday," Metallica's Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone last week.

"We have something lined up that is fairly representative of where our creative headspace is at right now. It's one of those things that's like, 'Here, we're writing and we're creating.'"

Metallica are on the first leg of their "Metallica by Request" tour, which brings them to South America, Europe and Canada; fans get to vote on all but one of the songs on the set lists.

Be sure to tell us what you think of the song in the comments!