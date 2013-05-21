Video: Mick Taylor and the Rolling Stones Perform "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" at Staples Center

Last night, the Rolling Stones performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Once again, they were joined by their former lead guitarist, Mick Taylor.

The band and Taylor played "Sway," "Midnight Rambler," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" and "Can't You Hear Me Knocking," the classic Sticky Fingers track. You can check out a fan-filmed video of "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" — complete with Taylor's lengthy solo — below.

As is always the case with fan-filmed video, we apologize in advance about the quality. (Actually, the picture quality and sound are decent this time around!)