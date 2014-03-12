Video: Paul Gilbert and Guthrie Govan Perform ZZ Top's "Cheap Sunglasses"

Here's a fan-shot video of Paul Gilbert and Guthrie Govan jamming on ZZ Top's "Cheap Sunglasses."

The video, which was posted to YouTube last October, was shot at Gilbert's 2012 Great Guitar Escape at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York.

Note that while the clip itself is pretty lengthy, the song actually kicks off at the 5:01 mark. The guitar solos take flight at 7:08.

This August, Gilbert is hosting the G4 Experience, which he describes as, "more than a show, more than a seminar, more than a backstage pass." Attendees will give you inspiration and ideas that'll keep you playing guitar for years. Those who have attended Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape camp know he puts everything into making these camps into unforgettable events.

Gilbert will be performing, teaching and offering everyone who attends a chance to jam with him. For the G4 Experience, Gilbert will team up with Joe Satriani, Andy Timmons and Mike Kenneally.

For more about the G4 Experience, visit g4experience.com.