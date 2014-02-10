Video Premiere: Glenn Proudfoot and Tommy Emmanuel Team Up for Stevie Ray Vaughan-Inspired "Bam!"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Bam!" — a new song and music video by Australian guitarist Glenn Proudfoot, who some of you might know from his insane Monster Licks lesson videos on our site.

As an added bonus, the track and the video, which you can check out below, feature appearances by another fleet-fingered Aussie, the legendary Tommy Emmanuel.

The high-energy, Stevie Ray Vaughan-influenced track is the first single from Proudfoot's upcoming album, an all-instrumental affair that will be released in March.

“This track is very important to me," Proudfoot says. "It's my homage to Stevie Ray Vaughan, and to have Tommy be a part of it makes it all the more special.

“It was such an honor to have my boyhood guitar hero be part of the album. I grew up listening to Tommy’s music; he was and is such a huge influence and inspiration. I'm still pinching myself. Tommy just walked into the studio, kicked off his shoes and said, 'Let's go!'”

The Proudfoot-penned track was recorded at Screamlouder Productions in Melbourne, Australia. In addition to Proudfoot and Emmanuel on guitars, it features Lucius Borich on drums and Peter Bowman on bass.

The single is available now on iTunes right here.