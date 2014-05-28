Video: Sample Guitar World's New 'Mastering Scales' DVD

Guitar World has released a new DVD we think you'll enjoy: Mastering Scales.

The DVD, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store, is a deluxe crash course in guitar theory, with more than 80 minutes of instructional video to help you reach the next level.The DVD features everything you need to know about the pentatonic, hexatonic and blues scales, plus exotic scales, monster shred patterns, moving through the cycle of fifths.Your Instructor on the DVD is Jimmy Brown, author of Guitar World's best-selling DVD, Mastering Fretboard Harmony. Over the last 24 years, Jimmy has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger and senior music editor for GW. He's also a busy working musician, performing regularly as a solo acoustic guitar/vocal act and rocking out with a full band at taverns, restaurants, resorts, weddings and private parties.Here's the complete list of chapters:• Chapter 1 – C Major, A minor, G major, E minor pentatonic scales.

• Chapter 2 – Two-notes-per-string pentatonic box patterns.

• Chapter 3 – Moving through the cycle of fourths and fifths.

• Chapter 4 – “2+3” and “3+2” fretboard patterns.

• Chapter 5 - Two-note-per-string and three-note-per-string pentatonic box patterns.

• Chapter 6 – Pentatonic “modules.”

• Chapter 7 – A minor, C major, E minor, G major blues scales.

• Chapter 8 – More blues scale exercises, the “monster shred” pattern, E minor hexatonic scale.

• Chapter 9 – E minor, D major, C Lydian, A minor, and G major hexatonic scales.

• Chapter 10 – Alternating between hexatonic scales.

• Chapter 11 – Obscure but cool-sounding hexatonic scales.

• Chapter 12 – Comparing back to back hexatonic scales, and the “Iberian” hexatonic scale.The Mastering Scales DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99. NOTE: This product includes a PDF booklet on the DVD and can be retrieved by opening the DVD on your computer.