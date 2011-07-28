Video: Shred with Michael Angelo Batio in New "Learn Shred Guitar Volume 2" DVD

A new DVD, "Learn Shred Guitar Volume 2," is available now at the Guitar World Online Store. It's the follow-up to "Learn Shred Guitar."

Speed king Michael Angelo Batio delivers more than 90 minutes of lessons and exercises that will take your shredding to the next level. Batio was recently voted one of the 100 Greatest Metal Guitarists of All-Time by Guitar World magazine.

In the new DVD, Batio demonstrates:

Elegant Shred: A Classical-Style Etude for Rock Guitar

Four-In Territories: Getting the Most from Four-Note Groups

Sleight of Hand: My “Over-Under” Fretting Trick

Mode Swings: Applying Modes to Different Tonal Centers

Modal Citizen: Adapting Modal Shapes to Different Tonal Centers

Economic Crunch: Using Economy Picking to Play Arpeggios

Odds or Evens: Incorporating Odd Meter into Heavy Riffs

Prime Numbers: More on Odd Meters, and How to Play “Hands Without Shadows”

Space Oddity: Soloing Over Odd Meters

Goin’ Nuclear: Applying Shred Techniques to the Blues

Rolling Hills: Flatpicking Arpeggios on “No Boundaries” (Part 1)

