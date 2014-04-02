Video: Slash in the Studio — Ernie Ball's 'Real to Reel with Slash,' Volume 6

Ernie Ball's new online series, Real to Reel with Slash, debuted February 25 on Slash's official YouTube channel.

The latest installment — Part 6, which you can watch below — shows Slash & Co. — better known as "Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators" — at a studio in Los Angeles, hard at work on their next album, which will be released later this year.

Each clip in the series provides a behind-the-scenes peek at the band's sessions, courtesy of Ernie Ball. This episode puts the focus on Slash and vocalist Myles Kennedy, who discuss writing and recording the album. You also get to hear some of the songs and riffs they're working on — not to mention see Slash playing a 12-string Gibson.

Be sure to check out Part 1 here, Part 2 here, Part 3 here, Part 4 here and Part 5 here.

Slash and Aerosmith have announced several new tour dates, all of which you can check out here.

Stay tuned for the next episode and news about the upcoming album!