Black Friday guitar deals 2020: everything you need to know and the deals we're expecting

Guitar deals season is almost upon us. This is a time when all the biggest guitar shops on the planet – both online and out in the real world – deliver huge savings on music gear. Outside of Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday is the biggest sales event on the shopping calendar, and we're pumped to see what the best Black Friday guitar deals emerge for 2020.

There's usually a lot to take in around Black Friday – last year we shared well over 100 deals on guitars, amps, effects and more with you. It can be overwhelming, but we'll be on hand to cut through the noise and support you with the latest information on where to find the best discounts.

We're well versed in navigating the Black Friday sales, and our experts will be updating this Black Friday guitar deals page 24/7, so be sure to bookmark it.

Shop the early Guitar Center Black Friday deals

Early Black Friday guitar deals

Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale | Shop all guitar offers

There are loads of guitars on sale right now ahead of Guitar Center Black Friday, but there are also thousands of deals taking place on accessories such as cables, strings and guitar hangers too. Fender, Gibson, Martin, Epiphone and Squier guitars are all discounted, with huge sums off certain guitars.View Deal

Early Guitar Center Black Friday sale | Shop all mics deals

The trick to shopping any Guitar Center sale is knowing what you want ahead of going in, otherwise you may be distracted by all kinds of shiny deals. If you want a microphone or wireless system for less, you can pick up a few bargains on AKG, Electro-Voice and Line 6 kit today.View Deal

When are the Black Friday guitar deals 2020?

Black Friday 2020 will land on Friday November 27. The deals will extend across that weekend (also know as Cyber Weekend), before finishing with a bang on Monday 30 November, also known as Cyber Monday.

The deals won't be restricted to those 4 days though. Previous experience tells us that some of the best deals will emerge in the weeks before Black Friday, with some even creeping into late-December for the eagle-eyed.

What Black Friday guitar deals can I expect?

Your first port of call for Black Friday guitar deals should be the big music retailers like Musician’s Friend, Zzounds and Sam Ash. The Sweetwater and Guitar Center Black Friday sales usually throw up fantastic deals on guitar gear too.

We've included some highlights from 2019 below, but some of our favorite deals included an amazing $150 off G&L's ASAT Classic Bluesboy singlecut and 20% off the popular Epiphone Hummingbird Pro acoustic, which dropped the price to just $299. Both sold out super quick.

For fans of effects, there was everything from discounts applied to gear from classic brands like Boss and Digitech, while the 2 for $75 deal on TC Electronic pedals was a winner for many.

We also saw discount codes applicable on a range of products at Guitar Center (15% discount), Musician's Friend (15%) and Pro Audio Star (18%), which enabled guitarists to load up on cut-price gear.

There were also some Black Friday exclusive models launched during Black Friday, including the Fender Stratocaster and Telecaster Pale Moon models, which were only available through Sweetwater.

The Amazon and Walmart Black Friday sales will be huge, too. Not only do they sell a fair range of music-making gear, these are also the places to pick up things like wireless headphones and Amazon Echo devices.

How to prepare for the Black Friday guitar deals

Our biggest tip to get ready for the best Black Friday guitar deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews.

Should I buy guitar gear online during Black Friday?

If you're concerned about buying a guitar or other gear on Black Friday without playing it first, you needn’t be. Online music instrument retailers like Guitar Center , Musician’s Friend and Sweetwater offer hassle-free returns as standard, so you can purchase a guitar, play it in the comfort and privacy of your home and, if it’s not right, send it back without issue. You should check the specific returns policy for your chosen retailer before you purchase, but most offer between 30-45 days to return an item, as long as it’s in original condition.

What else can I buy during Black Friday 2020?

It's not just about the Black Friday guitar deals in November. Aside from music-making gear discounts, you'll find bargains on great tech like robot vacuum cleaners, iPads, MacBook Pros and Amazon Echos – and you can even pick up groceries, pet food and dishwasher tablets – but it’s the guitar deals we’ll be looking out for.

2019 Black Friday guitar deals highlights

Fender Player Telecaster: was $674.99 now only $574.99

You could get your hands on an authentic Fender Telecaster last Black Friday for just over $500 at Musician's Friend. With a classy Silverburst finish and A-class tone, it was more than a worthy purchase.View Deal

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $549.99

Last year you could save $150 on this stunning Fender. The guitar features an alder body with a flame maple top finished in a gorgeous blue burst. With a maple fretboard, HSS pickup configuration and two tone knobs, this guitar has the looks and the tone.View Deal

Schecter C-1 Platinum Black: was $599.99 , now $499.99

Black Friday presented the perfect opportunity to raise hell with this iconic metal guitar from Schecter Guitar Research. Fitted with EMG 81/85 pickups and satin chrome hardware, this guitar has both looks and tone.View Deal

Save $150 on Gretsch's Streamliner G2420T

Featuring Gretsch's new BroadTron humbucking pickups, a 12-radius rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, plus a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, the G2420T is stylish in both looks and sound.View Deal

Fender Stratocaster HSS Pale Moon: $2,549 at Guitar Center

Exclusively available at Guitar Center, this hot-rodded Strat boasts an HSS pickup configuration and one of the most distinctive fretboards you’ll see on any guitar. Team that with its gorgeous quilt maple finish and you’ve got a one-of-a-kind take on Fender’s most famous designView Deal

Martin Grand Performance 15ME Streetmaster: $1,399.99

You could save $200 on this incredible acoustic-electric guitar during Black Friday 2019. With the look of a well-worn guitar and the playability of a brand new instrument, this deal is unmissable.View Deal

Marshall Origin 50C: was $749.99, now $549.99

Get this all-in-one combo amp from one of the world's most prestigious amp manufacturers - complete with two distinct voices, multiple onboard controls and a built-in FX loop.View Deal

Vox MV50 Boutique: was $219, now $149 at Musician’s Friend

If your tastes veer into unobtainium levels of boutique amplification (ie, Dumble), you’d be wise to check out this teeny amp head from Vox, which goes some way to capturing the sound of those legendary amps for a fraction of the price.View Deal

Vox AC15 hand-wired tube amp: $600 off at Sweetwater

Black Friday 2019 was our chance to get this AC15HW1G12C combo for almost half-price. Famous for its boutique vintage flair and rich sense of history, this tonesome Vox combo deal didn't hang around for long.View Deal

Get $500 off the Supro 1650RT Royal Reverb

This powerhouse of an amp is loaded with tube-driven tremolo and spring reverb, and comes with Supro's trademark blue rhino hide tolex, for classic looks and a classic sound.View Deal

Get two TC Electronic pedals for only $75 at Guitar Center

Mix and match from a vast range of effects pedals from the highly regarded pedal company. Chorus, reverb, delay, distortion, drive, overdrive – whatever you're after, all effects are covered in this one of a kind Black Friday deal for 2019.View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99

Snark has made a name for itself with its accurate, quick-reading clip-on guitar tuners, and the Super Snark HZ is the pinnacle of its efforts so far, with ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. For Black Friday is was available half-price at Guitar Center!View Deal

50% off an annual subscription to Fender Play

Packed with bite-sized lessons on everything from technique to song tutorials, Fender Play is one of the best ways to learn guitar - and for Black Friday 2019 it was 50% off.View Deal

Save 15% off JHS pedals

You didn't need much cash to take advantage of the massive JHS discounts. $29.75 scored you a funky red foot switch, while $46.75 got you a killer kill switch.View Deal