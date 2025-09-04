"Back then, I was pretty much a nobody, so Gibson sold it to me at cost!" Slash's 5 most iconic guitars, in his own words

In the electrifying realm of rock 'n' roll, few artists capture the essence of rebellion and raw talent like the iconic Slash. With his signature top hat fashionably perched atop his head and a legendary Gibson Les Paul slung dangerously low, he transcends the title of guitarist to become a true living legend.

As a founding member of the groundbreaking bands Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver, as well as a celebrated solo artist, Slash has unleashed a barrage of sizzling solos and explosive, genre-defining riffs that have rocked the world for decades. His distinct, fierce, and in-your-face tone has set the gold standard for hard rock guitar, with it becoming a sonic benchmark that countless aspiring musicians strive to emulate.

So, let’s plunge into the most significant models within Slash’s extensive guitar collection, unraveling the secrets behind his sought-after sound. What better way to explore the gear that shaped the legendary shredder of Guns N' Roses than through his own words? We’ve scoured our print archives to unearth old interviews, allowing you to hear the captivating stories behind these famous guitars straight from the man himself.

If you’re eager to replicate that iconic tone at home, fear not! We’ll also provide expert guitar recommendations tailored for every budget, from wallet-friendly gems to top-of-the-line models worthy of gracing the stage alongside Slash. Whether you’re looking to recreate the unforgettable sound of early Appetite for Destruction or venture into the more contemporary tones of his illustrious career, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about capturing the magic of Slash’s guitar wizardry.

1. Kris Derrig replica 1959 “Les Paul”

(Image credit: Larry Marano/Getty Images)

Among Slash's revered collection, the Kris Derrig Les Paul stands out as a quintessential piece of rock history, known not only for its iconic aesthetic but also for the unmistakable sound it produces. This particular guitar, crafted by the luthier Kris Derrig, is not just an instrument but a crucial element of Slash's identity as a musician.

It just sounded f*ckin’ perfect, man... like a gift from on high Slash

When Slash’s Jackson wasn’t cutting it during the Appetite sessions, GN’R manager Alan Niven found a Les Paul replica made by Kris Derrig and gave it to Slash to use on the recording of the record. It was a match made and heaven, and well, the rest is history.

“That Derrig ’59 literally came in the eleventh hour when we were doing the Appetite record,” Slash tells Total Guitar. “We’d just finished the basic tracks, and the guitars that I had at that moment in time just didn’t sound right. They didn’t sound good. I was thinking, ‘What the f*ck am I gonna do?’ Because I had to go in and do all the guitars in a week, and I had no idea what to use. The Guns N’ Roses manager at the time, Alan Niven, brought this Les Paul to the studio for me, just as I was about to do all my guitar overdubs. And it was that Kris Derrig Les Paul. It just sounded f*ckin’ perfect, man... like a gift from on high.”

Now, while the original doesn’t see much stage use these days, it is still used extensively in the studio and has been used on almost every Slash record to date.

When asked which of his guitars he would save in the tragic event of a fire, Slash admits that his beloved Gibson copy would be the first he’d grab, telling Guitarist, “I would go with my Derrig ’59 copy that I’ve been using forever. It’s just such a great-sounding guitar, but it’s old now. It was built in probably ’85 or ’86. It’s very temperamental, so we’re like an old married couple. I have to treat her a certain way, and she gives back a little, so there’s a lot of nuances in how we work together. At the end of the day, tonally, that’s my guitar.”

Get the sound…

Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard, Appetite Burst £52 at Thomann £2,299 at Thomann £2,379 at Gear 4 Music £2,640.12 at Amazon The premium choice Slash has had more signature models than most of us have had hot dinners, meaning it’s relatively easy to bag his signature tone at home. Based on his famous Derrig LP, this Gibson model features a solid mahogany body and AAA flamed maple top, a mahogany neck with the large 50s vintage profile, and a pair of Gibson Custom Burstbucker Alnico 2 pickups. Epiphone IGC 1959 Les Paul Standard £1,111 at Thomann £1,199 at Gear 4 Music Check Amazon The budget option For those looking for the famed ‘59 tone on a budget, you can’t go wrong with the stunning Epiphone Inspired By Gibson 1959 Les Paul Standard. Featuring a genuine mahogany body, a carved maple cap that is topped with a beautiful AAA flamed maple veneer, and a set of USA Gibson Custombucker humbucking pickups with Alnico 3 magnets, this is as close as you get to the real deal without breaking the bank.

2. Gibson Les Paul Standard “Jessica”

(Image credit: Luis Gutierrez/Norte Photo/Getty Images)

Looking to get a couple of Les Pauls to hit the road with in ‘87, Gibson would send Slash a duo of “factory seconds”. The most famous and distinctive of the two was a Standard easily identified by its unique three-piece plain maple top. Featured on every GN’R tour to date, Jessica’s headstock once snapped clean off during a neck bend, but somehow is still rocking its way around the world with Slash today.

Back then, I was pretty much a nobody, so Gibson sold it to me at cost! Slash

“That’s a guitar I picked up when I finally retired the Derrig,” Slash says. “Back then, I was pretty much a nobody, so Gibson sold it to me at cost! There were two of them – one I called Jessica, and the other was Stephanie. They are sisters. And I have them both on the road with me today. We have two rigs, so I have a whole bunch of guitars and amps that go to one part of the planet and then another rig, which is more or less identical, in theory, that goes to another part of the world. So I have Jessica in one and Stephanie in the other.”

“Basically, most of the set will be done with Jessica or Stephanie, he continues. “I guess they get used for most of the Appetite For Destruction stuff. Pretty much all the hard-hitting songs will be played on one of those two guitars, depending on whether I’m in a part of the world that has the A Rig or the B Rig.”

Get the sound…

3. Gibson 1959 Flying V

(Image credit: GibsonTV)

Just like the rest of us, Slash is always looking for new sounds to help inspire him. Hunting for sonic inspiration around the recording of Use Your Illusions would result in the guitarist purchasing not one, not two, but three original Korina models – two Explorers and a Flying V. Now, many people won’t realise that it would be the latter that he would use to record the now iconic heartfelt solo to Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.

It was one of those moments where the guitar in your hands feels totally amazing and like you could do anything on it! Slash

Speaking on purchasing the guitar, Slash tells us how it came into his possession. “I have a good friend called Albert Molinaro, who is a guitar collector and aficionado, but also somebody who sells and trades instruments. I’ve known him since the 80s. Him and another guy called Howie Hubberman used to have this guitar store called Guitars R Us on Sunset Boulevard, right next to Guitar Center when it was on the other side of the street. I’ve known those guys for years, and Albert is someone I’ve kept in constant contact with. He sold me this Flying V when we were doing the Use Your Illusion records, as well as two ’58 Explorers – all Korina guitars, obviously.”

Talking about the sound, Slash says, “They just have this certain kind of tonal quality to them that I find to be very unique and attributable to that kind of wood. I used it on the fly, to be honest. I was going somewhere, I dropped by the studio really quick and laid down the guitar solos from Knockin’ On Heaven's Door with that Flying V because I’d just gotten it.”

He continues, “Honestly, it was one of those one-take solos through the song with that one guitar. It was one of those moments where the guitar in your hands feels totally amazing and like you could do anything on it! I love how those solos ended up sounding. And ’59 Flying Vs are hard to come by, because they’re very rare and super f*ckin’ expensive. As time goes by, they get more and more expensive. I’ve been holding onto this one for dear life!”

Get the sound...

Gibson Flying V 70s Check Thomann Check Amazon The premium option Yes, we know, this isn’t the correct year. Slash’s model is a retro late ‘50s model, and this USA-made Gibson is based on the later ‘70s version, but unless you want to spend almost 10K on a Custom Shop model, then this is as close as you‘ll get. This version features a bound rosewood fingerboard, SlimTaper neck, and a pair of uncovered 70s Tribute humbuckers. Epiphone IGC 1958 Korina Flying V £899 at Gear 4 Music £929 at Amazon £955 at Thomann The budget option For those looking for a closer spec to Slash’s original, this Epiphone is the guitar for you. Made in partnership with the Custom Shop, the 1958 Korina Flying V has a solid Korina body and a Korina neck with a long neck tenon and a pair of authentic Gibson Burstbucker pickups.

4. BC Rich Mockingbird

(Image credit: Getty Images - Christopher Polk / Contributor)

Now, while it’s easy to think Slash only plays Gibsons, he actually has a broader range of tastes than you may think. Appearing in the video for GN’R’s highest charting single, You Could Be Mine, Slash’s scarlet red Mockingbird is a striking model to say the least. He still whips it out live whenever he needs a whammy bar, and it featured heavily on Velvet Revolver’s Libertad tour.

I pulled it out whenever there was anything in Guns N’ Roses that needed a tremolo bar Slash

Speaking on the origin of this pointy BC Rich model, Slash says, “Back in the day, around 1990, I used to hang out at this club in Hollywood called The Cathouse. This guy needed money and had this B.C. Rich, that he was trying to sell. I told this guy, 'Meet me here next Tuesday and bring it with you, and let me check it out.' He brought it down, I checked it out, and I bought it from him. It became the Guns N’ Roses tremolo guitar. I pulled it out whenever there was anything in Guns N’ Roses that needed a tremolo bar. Use Your Illusion had a lot of different sounds on it, and one of them was the tremolo. This also became the live guitar, and then it was in the video for You Could Be Mine, and I also used it with Velvet Revolver for Sucker Train Blues, and anything else that needed a tremolo.”

Get the sound…

B.C. Rich Mockingbird Extreme Exotic with Floyd Rose Check Thomann Check Amazon The premium option The Mockingbird Extreme Exotic is a premium take on this legendary guitar shape. Featuring a 5-piece maple/wenge neck-thru design, topped with a sleek slab of ebony, then studded with 24 shred-ready extra-jumbo nickel frets in a 14-inch radius, this guitar is a total shredder, and of course, it features a Floyd Rose tremolo so you can nail You Could Be Mine. Harley Benton MB-20BK £105 at Thomann £156 at Thomann Check Amazon The budget option For those on a tight budget, who may just want the look of the Mockingbird and not so much the tone, the Harley Benton MB-20BK may be the guitar for you. Okay, so this model doesn’t feature the all-important Floyd Rose, but as it’s so cheap, it’s the perfect modding platform for players looking for a fun project.

5. Gibson 1966 EDS-1275

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

If you’ve ever seen Slash perform his take on the Bob Dylan classic, Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door live, then you’ll certainly recognize this blacked-out double-neck Gibson. First coming into his possession in the ‘90s, this instrument would be used extensively in the studio and on stage. This model is so iconic to Slash that it would get the Custom Shop treatment when, in September 2019, Gibson would launch a very limited run of reissues.

The double neck was integral to Guns’ guitar sound for some of those songs, so I took it on the road Slash

“I believe this is a ’67 or ’68 that I picked up used, and it was already refinished black like that,” says Slash. “It’s been sort of the Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door guitar. Most of the guitars that I bought new, I bought in the 90s because when we were doing those double records – the Use Your Illusion albums – I was trying to find different ways to make 36 songs sound interesting. The double neck was integral to Guns’ guitar sound for some of those songs, so I took it on the road,” he continues. “When you think of certain songs, you’ll think of that guitar. It’s really convenient because when you do a guitar solo or there’s a heavy part, you’ve got the six-string, and for the other picking parts, you’ve got the twelve-string.”

Get the sound…