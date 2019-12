The new video below offers Duane Allman fans a sneak peak at the new seven-disc Skydog: The Duane Allman Retrospective Box Set. The set, which will be released March 5 on Rounder Records, includes rare recordings by Allman's early bands, including the Escorts, Allman Joys, the 31st of February and the Bleus.

Extensive liner notes are accompanied by a tribute from Allman's daughter.

For more info about the box set, head here.