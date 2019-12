ALBUMLate Love (Prosthetic Records)

SOUND Despite having been around for only one year, Olso, Norway’s Wolves Like Us have built a solid rep from their ferocious live sets. Their debut full-length, Late Love, effectively captures the Wolves’ knack for creating rowdy yet catchy post-hardcore rock.

KEY TRACK “Deathless”

Watch "Deathless" below:

Photo: Morgan Flament