Guitar legend Yngwie Malmsteen performed the National Anthem before last night's Miami Marlins game at Marlins Park.

You can check out the video, which was posted on Malmsteen's official YouTube page, below.

This was the second time Malmsteen performed the National Anthem for the Marlins. The team has even honored the guitarist with a "No. 1" Marlins jersey.

By the way, the Marlins lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 5-2.