Yngwie Malmsteen Shreds with Alcatrazz in 1984

For today's flashback video, we're dropping in on a young Yngwie Malmsteen, circa-1984.

Fans who got to see the Graham Bonnet-led Alcatrazz perform in the early to mid-Eighties were treated to bits and pieces of Malmsteen's mastery in pretty much every song—but especially when he took his extended solo breaks.

Below, you can check out one such break, recorded during Alcatrazz's 1984 tour of Japan.

After some mind-blowing, scalloped-fretboard hijinx, Malmsteen launches into his interpretation of Bach's "Bouree."