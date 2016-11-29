Vinnie Paul Reveals the One Thing About Dimebag Darrell You Didn’t Know

(Image credit: Annamaria DiSanto/Getty Images)

Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul stopped by Loudwire recently to talk about his career and the life of his brother and Pantera bandmate, Dimebag Darrell. In the course of things, Vinnie revealed something that perhaps few people knew about Dimebag.

Darrell’s name came up when Vinnie began talking about Hellyeah‘s latest album, Unden!able, which includes a cover of the Phil Collins song “I Don’t Care Anymore” that features original guitar recordings from Dimebag, who was killed December 8, 2004.

When asked what other Dimebag recordings might be lurking in the vault, Vinnie replied, “He’s got so much stuff, man,” and then revealed the surprising location where some of the recordings were made. Check out the video to find out where.

Vinnie adds, “He recorded and made some of the most amazing—he would have a bad experience at Taco Bell and write a song about it. And all this stuff is recorded and in the vault, and at some point I think people would really enjoy hearing it. It’s fun stuff. It’s just him singing about life, things that he went through.”

By the way, Vinnie emphasizes that he wasn’t joking—Dime really did write a song about Taco Bell. Check out the video for the complete story.