Warrant Premiere New Song, "Devil Dancer"

(Image credit: Stephen Jensen/Official Press Photo)

Warrant's new album, Louder Harder Faster, will be released May 12 via Frontiers Music. You can get a taste of the new disc—a song called "Devil Dancer"—below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments. "Devil Dancer" follows "Only Broken Heart," which the band released late last month.

These days, Warrant features original members Erik Turner, Jerry Dixon, Joey Allen and Steven Sweet, plus frontman Robert Mason (Lynch Mob, Cry of Love).

Warrant also have announced a U.S. tour in support of the new album. You can see all the dates—and preorder the new album—right here.