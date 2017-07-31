Watch 1,000 Musicians Perform Linkin Park's "What I’ve Done” in Moscow

(Image credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Below, check out a touching video that surfaced a few days ago. It shows 1,000 people (mostly musicians, of course) performing Linkin Park's “What I’ve Done.”

The Rocknmobperformance was shot in Moscow, Russia, and was uploaded to YouTube around July 24. Please note, however, that it might've actually been filmed before Bennington's July 20 death (Rocknmob have performed other Linkin Park tunes, including "Numb," in the recent past).

"What I've Done" originally appeared on Linkin Park's Minutes to Midnight album in 2007. At the time, Bennington described the track in an interview with MTV:

"Joe [Hahn] came up to Mike and me and asked us to take the whole idea of Minutes to Midnight and apply that to how the band has changed. So, in a way, it's us saying goodbye to how we used to be...The lyrics in the first verse are 'In this farewell, there's no blood, there's no alibi,' and right away, you'll notice that the band sounds different: The drums are much more raw, the guitars are more raw and the vocals aren't tripled. It's just us out there .... and that's how Rick Rubin wanted it."

When we find a higher-quality version of the clip, we'll be sure to update this story. Enjoy!