Watch A Perfect Circle's Disconcerting New "The Contrarian" Music Video

A Perfect Circle have released the unsettling music video for their new single, "The Contrarian." You can check it out above.
The video is a compilation of modified 2D footage from the Steven Sebring hologram film that appeared in the deluxe box set edition of the band's new album, Eat the Elephant, as a companion piece to the album.
The band also added a number of new dates to their already-announced fall American tour. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.
“When APC will reconvene is never exactly defined,” guitarist Billy Howerdel told Guitar World in a May 2018 interview about the group's erratic schedule. “That frustrating, for sure, but maybe that contributes a little bit to the magic that can happen when we do get together—that feeling of not being predictable, not punching a clock. There’s an artistic value to it. But I’d still prefer to tour, make a record, take a little break, then tour and make another record.”
For more on A Perfect Circle, stop by aperfectcircle.com.
A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:
06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal
06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop
06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia
06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid
06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival
07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle
10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
10/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre
10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
10/30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena
11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum
11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/03 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
11/06 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Events Center
11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
11/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center
11/14 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena
11/17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center
11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Scotland Glasgow Academy
12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse
12/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena Pavilion
12/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
12/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg
12/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
12/16 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle
12/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
12/19 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica