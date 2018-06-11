Watch A Perfect Circle's Disconcerting New "The Contrarian" Music Video

A Perfect Circle have released the unsettling music video for their new single, "The Contrarian." You can check it out above.

The video is a compilation of modified 2D footage from the Steven Sebring hologram film that appeared in the deluxe box set edition of the band's new album, Eat the Elephant, as a companion piece to the album.

The band also added a number of new dates to their already-announced fall American tour. You can check out the group's full itinerary below.

“When APC will reconvene is never exactly defined,” guitarist Billy Howerdel told Guitar World in a May 2018 interview about the group's erratic schedule. “That frustrating, for sure, but maybe that contributes a little bit to the magic that can happen when we do get together—that feeling of not being predictable, not punching a clock. There’s an artistic value to it. But I’d still prefer to tour, make a record, take a little break, then tour and make another record.”

A Perfect Circle 2018 Tour Dates:

06/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

06/13 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/14 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/20 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622

06/23 – Esch-Sur-Aizette, LU @ Rockhal

06/24 – Dessel, BE @ Graspop

06/26 – Paris, FR @ Olympia

06/28 – Madrid, ES @ Download Festival Madrid

06/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Be Prog! My Friend Festival

07/01 – Verona, IT @ Rock The Castle

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

10/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheatre

10/26 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/30 – Orlando, FL @ CFE Arena

11/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

11/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/03 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

11/06 – New York, NY @ The Theater at Madison Square Garden

11/07 – Baltimore, MD @ UMBC Events Center

11/09 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

11/13 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center

11/14 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

11/17 – Anaheim, CA @ The Theatre at Honda Center

11/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

11/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

12/02 – Glasgow, UK @ Scotland Glasgow Academy

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

12/05 – London, UK @ Wembley Arena Pavilion

12/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena

12/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg

12/15 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

12/16 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadhalle

12/18 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

12/19 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica