Can't make it out to the next AC/DC show?

Don't worry, we've got you covered—at least for one song! Below, check out a fan-filmed video of the venerable rockers performing "T.N.T." in Tacoma, Washington, last night.

"T.N.T." is the title track from the band's 1976 album. It was written by Bon Scott, Angus Young and Malcolm Young.

For more about AC/DC's 2016 tour, visit acdc.com.