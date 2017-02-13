Watch Bruno Mars' Surprise Prince Tribute and Guitar Solo

As we've seen already, last night's Grammys broadcast had a few newsworthy highlights. There was Metallica's broken-mic performance with Lady Gaga; there was Megadeth's confusing "Master of Puppets" moment; let's not forget Gary Clark Jr.'s performance and, well, that's about it, really.

But there's one more notable moment that we haven't mentioned yet: Bruno Mars' impressive tribute to Prince, who died April 21, 2016.

The evening's Prince tribute kicked off with the Time's performances of "Jungle Love" and "The Bird." Then Mars—who was dressed as Prince, right down to the purple suit and white Schecter Cloud guitar—hit the stage, leading the band into "Let's Go Crazy."

Unfortunely, YouTube coverage of "Let's Go Crazy" is a bit spotty. Therefore, we need to break this up across two clips. This top video shows Mars' entire guitar solo. Be sure to turn up the volume and head to 3:00. Sorry about the poor-ish quality!

This clip features most of "Let's Go Crazy" and closes with a bit of Mars' guitar solo (Once again, the quality of the clip is not great):



For more information about Mars' surprise Prince tribute, check out this pro-quality wrap-up video by HollyScoop: