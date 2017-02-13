Watch Metallica and Lady Gaga Survive Mic Problems with Live “Moth into Flame”

Metallica performed “Moth into Flame” with Lady Gaga at the 59th annual Grammy Awards Sunday, February 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

James Hetfield suffered mic problems for the first half of the song and couldn’t be heard.

He eventually moved over to Gaga’s mic, but his mic was functional again by the last verse. It was a disappointing and shocking development for such a high-profile live performance. Hetfield was visibly angry about the mishap, knocking over his mic and throwing down his guitar once the performance was completed.

Metallica was nominated for the Grammy category of “Best Rock Song” for their song “Hardwired,” from their 2016 album Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.