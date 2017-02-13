Megadeth Receive Grammy While House Band Plays Metallica’s “Master of Puppets"

- Dave Mustaine can’t seem to shake Metallica.
- At last night’s Grammy Awards, Megadeth finally won an award after 12 previous nominations.
- But as the Metallica cofounder and his group took a very long walk to the stage to accept the award for Best Metal Performance, they were treated to a live band’s very awful rendition of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”
- “Wow,” Mustaine said as he accepted the award. “Fantastic. It only took 12 tries to get this.” And one chance for the house band to screw up the group’s big moment.
- By the way, the video embedded below is from the Recording Academy’s own YouTube channel, so it’s the real thing.
- Metallica suffered problems of their own at the ceremony. While performing their new song “Moth into Flame” with Lady Gaga, James Hetfield’s mic cut out, rendering him silent for the song’s first verse. He reacted by trashing his mic and throwing his guitar. Fortunately he waited until the song was completed.