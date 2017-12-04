Watch Bruno Mars Rock the Apollo with His Ernie Ball Music Man Albert Lee Model

Bruno Mars recently performed in his first primetime television special, Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo, on CBS.

The GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and director delivered an electrifying set, including “Calling All My Lovelies,” where Mars is seen with his custom “24k” colored Ernie Ball Music Man Albert Lee model.

With its unique retro modern design and stunning array of vintage single coil options, the Albert Lee is one versatile instrument. Sporting a southern swamp ash body, figured maple neck and a trio of custom pickups, the guitar delivers high-pitched twang or smooth throaty tone wrapped up in a hum-free electronic package.

Check out Mars’ performance right here, and for more, visit music-man.com.