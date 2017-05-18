Watch Chris Cornell's Final Performance with Soundgarden

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

As reported earlier today, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell died last night, May 17, in Detroit, just hours after a Soundgarden show at the Fox Theatre.

He was 52, and his death was sudden and a complete shock to friends, family—and the rest of the world.

Below, we've provided clips from his final performance. Soundgarden's Fox Theatre set was packed with favorites, including "Rusty Cage," "Spoonman" and "Outshined," and you can watch fan-filmed videos of all three below.

Soundgarden split in 1997 and regrouped in 2010. They released a solid new album, King Animal, in 2012. During the band's 13-year break, Cornell was admitted to rehab for alcohol addiction. In a 2012 interview, he said he would have ended up there anyway.

"It’s something that would have happened even if Soundgarden had stayed together," he said. "It was a long slow slide and then a long slow recovery, but there was self-discovery too. For me it was mostly alcohol—from my late teens until my late thirties."

No details have been released, and the family is asking for privacy at this time.