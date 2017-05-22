Watch Chris Robinson Recount His Hilarious Grateful Dead Story

Chris Robinson recently sat down with author and journalist Alan Paul for a live interview organized by BackStory Events and Guitar World.

The former Black Crowes frontman discussed his upcoming release with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Barefoot in the Head, as well as his musical background and more. Not surprisingly, the singer had a ton of hilarious stories to share.

Robinson recalls one such story in the excerpt below. We won’t reveal too many details, but it involves a weed dealer ... and the Grateful Dead.

Watch it below, where you can also check out the full interview that closes with a live performance from Chris and guitarist Neal Casal.

The Chris Robinson Brotherhood will release Barefoot in the Head July 21 via Robinson’s own Silver Arrow Records.

For more information, visit chrisrobinsonbrotherhood.com.