Guitar players who have seen Mad Max: Fury Road know about the film’s bizarre flame-throwing guitarist, the Doof Warrior.

The guitarist, who is played by Australia's iOTA, was inspired by Sepultura and Soundgarden while playing the character.

Anyway, here's a new video of Conan O’Brien as the Doof Warrior in the introduction to his Comic-Con show. Enjoy!

And while you're at it, check out this guy's flame-throwing ukulele, which was inspired by the movie.