‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Doof Warrior Inspires Dude to Build Flame-Throwing Ukulele — Video

Everyone's been talking about the Doof Warrior in Mad Max: Fury Road.

He rides atop a rig loaded with speaker cabinets and plays a flame-throwing guitar.

It turns out one YouTube user figured out how to create a flame-throwing instrument, and he’s created a step-by-step video to demonstrate it.

In the video below, Caleb, a YouTube user with Make Magazine, shows how he built a flamethrower into a ukulele. OK, so it’s not a guitar, but a ukulele is a good and affordable piece place to start with project like this. You wouldn’t want to risk turning your favorite ax into a torch.

Besides, as Caleb explains in the video, “I don’t live in the post-apocalyptic desert. I live in the Midwest. So I had to take it down a notch.”

Caleb also talks about safety precautions to take when tackling a project like this. On that note, we should point out that we are presenting this video for entertainment purposes only. So kids, please, don’t try this at home!