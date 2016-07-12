Watch David Gilmour Play “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” Live in Pompeii

(Image credit: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images)

In 1971, Pink Floyd performed at the amphitheatre in Pompeii, a concert to which no one was invited but which was filmed and recorded for posterity.

Last week, on July 7 and 8, Floyd guitarist David Gilmour made a historic return to the venue, the oldest surviving Roman amphitheatre, performing for a mere 3,000 lucky concertgoers. Currently touring behind his 2015 album, Rattle That Lock, Gilmour has spurned arenas and stadiums for heritage sites, including Rome’s Circus Maximum, amphitheatres in Verona and Nîmes and London’s Royal Albert Hall, in an effort to give his audiences an unforgettable evening of music.

Video from Gilmour’s Pompeii performance has been difficult to come by, so we were pleased to find this video of him performing the Pink Floyd cuts “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and “Fat Old Sun.” (You might have to sit through a commercial or two your first time watching the video.)

David Gilmour Live at Pompei 2016by cem-arba