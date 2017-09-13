Watch Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC's "Let There Be Rock"

(Image credit: Courtesy of BBC Radio)

The Foo Fighters have had quite the summer.

Besides announcing and prepping for the release of their new album, Concrete and Gold—which features Paul McCartney among others—the band also performed at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in the Acropolis in Athens, Greece, a performance that was filmed for a Landmarks Live in Concertdocumentary that will air next month.

For all this work though, the band can still have a bit of fun, as evidenced by their performance at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. During the session, the band decided to tackle the AC/DC classic, "Let There Be Rock." You can watch the band's fairly faithful cover below.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that,” Grohl said of Concrete and Gold back in June.

The album—the band's ninth—is set for release Friday, September 15. You can preorder it here.