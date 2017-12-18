Watch Foo Fighters Bring Holiday Cheer to 'Saturday Night Live' with "Everlong" Christmas Medley

During their eighth performance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Foo Fighters decided to change things up a bit.

Ostensibly there to promote their new album, Concrete and Gold, the band kept things pretty normal with their first performance of the night, a blistering rendition of the Concrete and Gold single, "The Sky is a Neighborhood."

At first, it seemed as though they would keep things simple for their second performance as well, as it began with Grohl alone on stage performing the band's 1997 hit "Everlong." Grohl ditched the act though, as soon as his bandmates suddenly joined him onstage.

All sporting their ugliest Christmas sweaters, the band rocked through a couple of Christmas classics, among them "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Linus and Lucy."

You can watch the raucous performance above.