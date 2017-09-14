Watch Frank Palangi’s “Set Me Free” Music Video

New York-based hard rock artist Frank Palangi recently debuted his latest music video, “Set Me Free.”

With gritty, powerful vocals matched with driving guitars, the song serves up a compelling and energetic modern rock sound.

Totally independent, self-produced and self-funded, Palangi has been pursuing music for the past several years, releasing music videos, EPs and singles. He’s also had the opportunity to open for a variety of national acts like 3 Doors Down, Buckcherry, Aaron Lewis and more.

Palangi is currently working on an upcoming EP. “All I can say is this is going to be a heavier rock record than my past two releases,” he says. “It has naturally evolved and is heading toward that direction.”

At the end of the day, the love for his fans and the support they provide makes all the hard work worth it. “I have no plan b in backing down on my dreams,” Palangi says.

Check out “Set Me Free” below, and for more, visit frankpalangi.com.