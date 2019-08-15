Watch George Lynch's pre-Dokken band, Xciter, rock Hollywood in 1979

Check out these two archival clips of George Lynch's pre-Dokken band, Xciter, performing at the Starwood in Hollywood, California, December 29, 1979.

You can watch them play "Paris Is Burning" above, in the top video, followed by "Pickin' Up Speed" at the bottom.

Speaking of speed, take note of Lynch's solo in the bottom video; it kicks off around the 2:36 mark. You'll notice Lynch is playing a very early Charvel (Grover Jackson-era) Star guitar.

What do you think of this rocking bit of history — and of Lynch's guitar?