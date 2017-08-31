Watch Guns N' Roses Cover Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman," James Brown in Edmonton

During their performance Wednesday night, August 30, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Guns N' Roses took the time to play a couple of unexpected covers, tackling classics by country legend Glen Campbell and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

Lest you think that Guns N' Roses have decided to don cowboy hats and pursue a country career, frontman Axl Rose told the crowd "It's not what you think," before launching into the Campbell hit, "Wichita Lineman." "We're going to play something we've never played before. It might not be your thing, but we're just trying to pay a tribute to someone."

For good measure, the band also performed James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)" in its entirety—complete with a smoldering solo from Slash—for the first time. The band (sans Slash and Duff McKagan) had previously performed a snippet of the song at Rock in Rio in 2006.

You can watch both of the performances below.