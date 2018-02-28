Watch Hunter Hayes Discuss Ernie Ball Paradigm Strings

In this video from Ernie Ball, country artist and guitarist Hunter Hayes discusses the company’s new Paradigm strings.

As Ernie Ball’s latest string innovation, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

“It’s not just about how long it lasts—how long it holds on the guitar. It’s about how long it stays sounding the same, and reacts the same. It’s gotta be just as punchy as the first day, the first time you played it. These do that,” Hayes says.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

Watch the video above, and to find out more, visit ernieball.com/paradigm.