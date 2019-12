Back in 2012, a group of blues and rock legends assembled at the White House for a special concert honoring the American Songbook.

One of the highlights of the night was a performance of "Five Long Years" featuring Jeff Beck, Mick Jagger, Buddy Guy and Gary Clark Jr. You can watch a video of this remarkable performance above.

"Five Long Years" is a post-war blues tune written by American pianist Eddie Boyd in 1952. Eric Clapton covered it on his 1994 album, From the Cradle.