Watch Joe Bonamassa Play Blues on John Petrucci's Signature Guitar

Late last month, Joe Bonamassa—he of the super-impressive chops and the to-die-for guitar collection—posted a fun little video that shows him playing blues on one of John Petrucci's signature guitars, the Ernie Ball Music Man Majesty. In the clip, which you can check out below, the slide-equipped Bonamassa plays some pithy slow blues lines in E.

Ernie Ball Music Man introduced the Majesty around three years ago. At the time, Petrucci had this to say:

"The Majesty guitar symbolizes the very reason why I am so proud to be a Music Man artist. I had the idea for this guitar a couple of years ago, but it is because of their innovative spirit and dedication to the art of guitar building that it is now a reality.

"I am so grateful that I am able to collaborate with the best guitar company on the planet and so incredibly proud that together we have created what is to me, the perfect musical instrument for guitar players. I really hope you get a chance to play one and am confident that you will feel the same." Bonamassa seems to like it too!

For more about the Majesty, visit music-man.com. Enjoy!