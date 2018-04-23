Watch Joe Satriani Play "Energy" After Receiving the SENA European Guitar Award

Last week, Joe Satriani became the latest recipient of the prestigious SENA European Guitar Award at a ceremony and concert in Gebouw-T in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands.

The award recognizes the musical contributions of legendary guitar players and pioneers. Previous recipients include Brian May, Steve Lukather, Slash and Satriani's longtime friend—and former student—Steve Vai.

You can watch Satriani perform "Energy"—a hard-rocking cut from his latest album, What Happens Next—at the ceremony above. In addition to the performance, Satriani also received a number of congratulatory messages from his guitarist peers. You can watch a particularly funny video message from Vai, who won the award himself in 2016, below.

The video humorously chronicles the guitarists' decades-long friendship, before concluding with a simple message from Vai.

"Joe Satriani...you fucking rock!"