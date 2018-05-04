Watch Judas Priest Play "Tyrant" for the First Time in 35 Years

During their show Tuesday night, May 1, at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Judas Priest decided to change things up a bit. Deep into their set, the band played the fan favorite "Tyrant" for the first time in 35 years. You can watch the performance above.

According to setlist.fm, the track—taken from the band's 1976 album, Sad Wings of Destiny—had not been performed live since 1983. The band also closed the concert by performing three songs with former guitarist Glenn Tipton, who has been making occasional onstage appearances with the band since retiring from touring due to his battle with Parkinson's.

The group performed "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight" with Tipton, according to setlist.fm.

You can watch the performance of "Metal Gods" below.