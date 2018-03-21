Watch Glenn Tipton Rejoin Judas Priest at New Jersey Concert

Last night—during their show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey—Judas Priest were joined by Glenn Tipton for the first time since he stepped down from the band due to his battle with Parkinson's disease.

Tipton joined the group for their three-song encore, playing blistering versions of "Metal Gods," "Breaking the Law" and "Living After Midnight," much to the delight of the thousands of fans in attendance. You can watch the full encore above.

“I decided that it was really going to be too much for me,” Tipton recently told Guitar World about his decision to step down from the Firepower tour. “With the medication and the time zone changes and everything else, I realized it was time to retire—from touring at least."

"I don’t ever want to compromise Judas Priest. It’s too big a part of my life.”

You can read our full interview with Tipton, in which he opens up about his struggle with Parkinson's, right here.