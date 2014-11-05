Watch Live “Studio Pass” Course Featuring Dethklok's Brendon Small and Producer Ulrich Wild

Brendon Small, creator and primary musician behind Adult Swim's Metalocalypse, and producer Ulrich Wild (Pantera, White Zombie, Slipknot, Deftones) are hosting a two-day CreativeLive course today and tomorrow, November 5 and 6.

You can watch all of “Toontrack Presents: Studio Pass” noon to 7 p.m. EST (both days) via the video player below.

Small and Wild will show how they engineer and mix the music of Metalocalypse, explaining the recording techniques used for the drums, bass, guitars, vocals and effects of the fictional show’s real-life band, Dethklok.

“Toontrack Presents: Studio Pass” will live stream for free; enroll at http://cr8.lv/uwbsstudiopass (or just watch below!)

Wild is a Grammy-nominated producer, mixer, engineer and songwriter specializing in rock and metal. Born and raised in Switzerland, he immigrated to the U.S., where he now lives as a naturalized citizen in Los Angeles. Wild worked with Pantera, White Zombie, Deftones, Staind, Static-X, Powerman 5000, Breaking Benjamin and Strung Out.

Over the past few years, Wild’s productions have included widely diverse acts from Dethklok and Otep to Stolen Babies and Emilie Autumn.

Small is best known as the co-creator of the 1999 animated series “Home Movies” (along with Loren Bouchard) and Metalocalypse (along with Tommy Blacha) and as the creator of the virtual death metal band Dethklok.

Stay tuned to CreativeLive’s ‘Music & Audio’ channel right here.

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream