Watch Luca Stricagnoli Cover Gorillaz's "Feel Good Inc." on a Triple-Necked Guitar

(Image credit: The Interwebs )

The folks over at Candyrat Records have come up with another goodie. Check out this wild video of Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli performing his own acoustic-guitar arrangement of Gorillaz's "Feel Good Inc." on a triple-necked guitar.

This triple-necked behemoth is comprised of three particular instruments: a six-string acoustic on top, a seven-string acoustic in the middle and a three-string acoustic bass on the bottom.

A handful for just about anyone, Stricagnoli—who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com a few times before—makes it look incredibly easy, though he does get some assistance from a Schlagwerk MC40 MultiClap.

Stricagnoli began studying classical guitar at 10, before abandoning the instrument in favor of studying judo. After three years away though, the guitar pulled him back in, and his talent for the instrument quickly became apparent.

Stricagnol's second album—What If?—was released September 15. You can pick up a copy here.

