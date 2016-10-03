Watch Mac Sabbath Play "Pair-a-Buns" on Sam Roberts Show

(Image credit: Paul Koudounaris)

A few weeks ago, Mac Sabbath—that ever-fascinating, costumed, fast-food-themed Black Sabbath cover band that we all know and love—performed on Sam Roberts’ Show on SiriusXM’s Opie Radio.

Below, you can check out our exclusive premiere of the band's performance of "Pair-a-Buns," the first clip to be released from the bizarre broadcast. "Pair-a-Buns" is, of course, the band's hilarious version of Black Sabbath's "Paranoid."

Mac Sabbath's performance happened to take place during Roberts' birthday show, so there were several special guests in the vicinity, including Mike Odd, DJWhooKid, DJEnvy and more. The whole building was in an uproar, and a crowd formed outside the studio to see what the hell was going on. You can see some of it go down in the video.

Mac Sabbath also have released their upcoming tour dates, and you can see them directly below the video.

For more about Mac Sabbath, follow them on Facebook.

MAC SABBATH ON TOUR

10/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Outside Thee Parkside - w/ Okilly Dokilly & Goth Brooks

10/21 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda - w/ Stabba

10/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs) - w/ Commie Hilfiger, Satanic Overlords of Rock N Roll

10/23 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Music Hall

10/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Zydeco

10/27 - Macon, GA @ Cox Capitol Theatre - w/ Sugar Virus & Dead Hand

10/28 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

10/29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Centerstage

10/30 - Gainesville, FL @ Cowboys - The Fest 15

10/31 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey - w/ American Party Machine

11/2 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street - w/ Köcosanté & The Muggles

11/3 - Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

11/4 - Chattanooga, TN @ Revelry Room - w/ Plvnet

11/5 - Springfield, MO @ Outland Ballroom

11/26 - Long Beach, CA @ Gaslamp - w/ DISRAELI GEARS (tribute to CREAM), ROOM SERVICE (tribute to KISS), THE GREAT PUMPKIN (tribute to SMASHING PUMPKINS), LOS PENDEJOS, SEEDS OF WAR & THE APPROACH AND THE EXECUTION