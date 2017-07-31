Trending

Watch Metallica Cover Van Halen's "Runnin' with the Devil"

During their show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Saturday night, Metallica paid tribute to hometown heroes Van Halen with a brief cover of the band's "Runnin' with the Devil."

The band has quite a bit of fun with the cover, with Hetfield attempting to replicate David Lee Roth's famous screams and Kirk Hammett beaming from ear to ear the whole way.

"That's all I can sing," Hetfield jokes after the brief cover comes to a conclusion. You can check out a pro-shot clip and a full, fan-filmed clip of the performance below.

RUNNIN' WITH THE DEVIL! @vanhalen #MetAtTheRoseBowl #WorldWired #Metallica #VanHalen

A post shared by Metallica (@metallica) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT