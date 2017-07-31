Watch Metallica Cover Van Halen's "Runnin' with the Devil"

During their show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Saturday night, Metallica paid tribute to hometown heroes Van Halen with a brief cover of the band's "Runnin' with the Devil."

The band has quite a bit of fun with the cover, with Hetfield attempting to replicate David Lee Roth's famous screams and Kirk Hammett beaming from ear to ear the whole way.

"That's all I can sing," Hetfield jokes after the brief cover comes to a conclusion. You can check out a pro-shot clip and a full, fan-filmed clip of the performance below.

RUNNIN' WITH THE DEVIL! @vanhalen #MetAtTheRoseBowl #WorldWired #Metallica #VanHalen

