Watch Metallica's Kirk Hammett Play "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a San Francisco Giants Game

Last night, Kirk Hammett performed his take on "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a San Francisco Giants game at AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Hammett's performance was part of "Metallica Night," an annual celebration—hosted by the San Francisco Giants—of the Bay Area band. During one notable "Metallica Night"—back in 2016—James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" and serenaded legendary Giant Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

"We are fortunate enough to live in the Bay Area and hook up with the Giants," Metallica frontman James Hetfield told Bay Area station Live 105 back in 2015 about "Metallica Night." "They are a bunch of local boys doing good and we are hopefully in the same department as that. It's basically a fun night. Local people. Local music."

You can watch Hammett's performance above, via the Giants' Facebook page.