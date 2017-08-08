Watch Metallica Play "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a San Francisco Giants Game

Last night, Metallica teamed up with the San Francisco Giants for the fifth annual "Metallica Night" at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Lars Ulrich tossed out the first pitch, while James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett performed their own take on "The Star-Spangled Banner."

The celebration has become a tradition of sorts for the Bay Area band, who last year not only performed the national anthem and threw out the first pitch, but also honored Giants legend Willie Mays, one of the greatest baseball players of all time.

"We are fortunate enough to live in the Bay Area and hook up with the Giants," Hetfield told Bay Area station Live 105 back in 2015 about "Metallica Night." "They are a bunch of local boys doing good and we are hopefully in the same department as that. It's basically a fun night. Local people. Local music."

You can watch a video of the band's performance, courtesy of MetallicaTV, below.