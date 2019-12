Below, you can check out a pro-shot video of Metallica's entire two-hour-plus set from their June 8 headlining show at the Rock am Ring festival in Nurburg, Germany.

The four-day event featured a staggering number of bands, from Metallica to Iron Maiden, Nine Inch Nails and Avenged Sevenfold to Queens of the Stone Age, Linkin Park and the Offspring — and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Enjoy! And be sure to tell us what you think of their performance in the comments or on Facebook!