Watch Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Join Korn and Tye Trujillo in Peru

As we've been reporting of late, bassist Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, has been touring with Korn in South America for the past few days, filling in for Korn bassist Fieldy—on a purely temporary basis—due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
This past Saturday night in Lima, Peru, however, Robert Trujillo decided to join his son—and Korn, of course—onstage.
You can watch some average-quality, fan-filmed footage at the very bottom of this story, plus some additional closeup footage, courtesy of Ray Luzier's Facebook page.
- The elder Trujillo has been watching his son from the sidelines for the entire tour, and he likes what he's been seeing.
“It’s a beautiful thing, ’cause he’s still a 12-year-old and he still acts wild and crazy, as a 12-year-old should, but when it comes to music, he’s very focused,” the Metallica bassist told GloboPlay. “And with Korn, it’s funny, because I haven’t shown him anything at all for the Korn stuff—I’ve been too busy and I’ve been out of town a lot—and he’s taking this opportunity very serious.”
Korn’s Munky had this to say: “When we go to the shows, he’s got people wanting his picture and his autograph—he’s a little overwhelmed, but he’s handling himself just like his dad, which is cool, collected and modest.”