Watch Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Join Korn and Tye Trujillo in Peru

As we've been reporting of late, bassist Tye Trujillo, the 12-year-old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, has been touring with Korn in South America for the past few days, filling in for Korn bassist Fieldy—on a purely temporary basis—due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

This past Saturday night in Lima, Peru, however, Robert Trujillo decided to join his son—and Korn, of course—onstage.

You can watch some average-quality, fan-filmed footage at the very bottom of this story, plus some additional closeup footage, courtesy of Ray Luzier's Facebook page.

The elder Trujillo has been watching his son from the sidelines for the entire tour, and he likes what he's been seeing.

“It’s a beautiful thing, ’cause he’s still a 12-year-old and he still acts wild and crazy, as a 12-year-old should, but when it comes to music, he’s very focused,” the Metallica bassist told GloboPlay. “And with Korn, it’s funny, because I haven’t shown him anything at all for the Korn stuff—I’ve been too busy and I’ve been out of town a lot—and he’s taking this opportunity very serious.”

Korn’s Munky had this to say: “When we go to the shows, he’s got people wanting his picture and his autograph—he’s a little overwhelmed, but he’s handling himself just like his dad, which is cool, collected and modest.”