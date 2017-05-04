Watch Michael J. Fox Play "All Along the Watchtower" with Dave Matthews

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/MJF2016/Getty Images)

Last November, actor Michael J. Fox—who has lived with Parkinson's disease since being diagnosed with the illness in 1991—performed with Dave Matthews at a Parkinson's research event at New York City's Waldorf Astoria.

The gala—titled A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's—benefited Fox's own charity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

This time, the Back to the Future and Family Ties star left his Gibson ES-345 at home and came equipped with a rosewood-necked Fender Telecaster. Although we don't know the duo's complete set list, we know they played Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," which—as we all know by now—was taken to new heights by Jimi Hendrix and his Fender Strat. You can watch a fan-shot (and, sadly, vertical) video below.

During the event, Fox described the day doctors gave him 10 years to live after diagnosing him with the illness when he was only 29. "It was pretty scary," he told David Letterman in April 2015. "I was 29, so it was the last thing I expected to hear. I thought I'd hurt my shoulder doing some stunt because I had a twitch in my pinkie.

"He [the doctor] said, 'The good news is that you have 10 years of work left.' That was 22 years ago, and I'm still working."