Watch One of the 'Minions' Play Van Halen's "Eruption" — Video

As you might've detected from the non-stop TV commercials and internet ads, Minions opened in theaters today.

The animated comedy, which is about gibberish-spewing yellow creatures who are looking for someone to serve, happens to feature a touch of Eddie Van Halen's "Eruption."

As you can see in the video below, one of the main Minions—his name seems to be Stuart—is handed a guitar and told it’s a “super mega ukulele.” As the Van Halen News Desk point out, Stuart “plucks a few tentative notes” before he’s overtaken by the spirit of rock and slays the crowd with his six-string prowess (or four-string prowess in this case; take a look at the headstock).

He does this by playing several bars of “Eruption,” the shred fest against which all other shred fests are judged. He even plays some of it with his tongue and finishes by completely smashing his little red animated guitar, rosewood neck and all.

Check it out below; and be sure to take in "The 10 Greatest Van Halen Moments of the David Lee Roth Era" while you're at it!