Watch Reunited Guns N' Roses Perform at the Troubadour

Last night (April 1), Guns N' Roses—featuring Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan—performed at their old stomping grounds, the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California.

It marked the first time Rose, Slash and McKagan performed together since July 17, 1993, in Buenos Aires.

The the trio of venerable GNR vets was joined by keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer, plus second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

Although cameras (and cell phones) were not permitted in the Troubadour, a few fans shot some footage, which you can check out below. This video combines a lot of the Intagram clips that can be found elsewhere online. That said, we'll add more footage when we find it.

Here's what they played: